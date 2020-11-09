San Jose Earthquakes are heading to the NBA playoffs after losing a note

Marcus Lopez scored the only goal for visiting San Jose Earthquakes in their 4-1 loss on Sunday to defending champions Seattle Sounders.

The loss closes the regular season of earthquakes (8-9-6, 30 points, 1.30 points per inch), which would be the eighth seed in the West. Earthquakes will travel to Sporting KC for their Opening Match in two weeks.

Nicholas Ludero and Raul Ruydiaz scored two minutes early in the second half to lead Seattle to Century Link Stadium.

Former Stanford star Jordan Morris also scored for the Sounders (11-5-6, 39 points, 1.77 points per game), who overtook Portland and finished second in the Western Conference behind Sporting Kansas City.

The Sounders will host the seventh seed Los Angeles FC in their inaugural post-season tour.

This is the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Seattle scored two wins and the teams played two draws.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half, Earthquakes rose from an early deficit to defeat LAFC 3-2 last Wednesday to secure a post-season berth for only the second time since 2012.

Laudero opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a free kick from the right wing. The ball bounced off several players in the penalty area before falling back to Lodeiro, who continued the play. His left foot blast from 12 yards into the near post hit San Jose keeper James Marcinkowski flat feet.

Ruidiaz scored in the 54th minute with a decisive pass from Christian Roldan, who fired a pass near the midfield and dribbled the ball up to the top of the 18-yard penalty area, where he threw a pass for Ruidas. His 20-yard shot hit the sliding cannon and found the net inside the left post. This was his team’s eleventh goal this season.

Lopez finished off a wonderful five-minute attack with a goal in the 57th minute. Lopez fired a free kick from outside the 18-yard area directly on the right wing. His powerful shot went over the jumping head of Roldan, who was running the near post, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei could only get the ball with one hand before it crossed the goal line.

The Saunders took advantage of the San Jose rotation for their third goal. Laudero dominated 30 yards after a foul of play and fed to Maurice, who hit Marcinkowski from about 10 yards in the 74th minute.

Lopez’s own goal in the 80th minute gave the Sounders a 4-1 lead. Morris’s cross to Rodez set off another defender and then bounced off the left thigh of Lopez’s defender and landed the net.

Frei and Marcinkowski were both recorded twice.