Rita Ora and Douga Cat look at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Instagram

Join “Hot Right Now” singer and “Say So” singer the likes of Little Mix, Yungblud, Madison Beer, Zara Larsson, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith at MTV EMAs.

Ice Showbiz Celebrity shine on the green carpet at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards pre-recorded. Rita Ora And the Doja Cat She starred in the star-studded music awards filmed from various locations around the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Hot Right Now” star Rita Ora brightened the day flaunting her long legs in a yellow frilly chiffon dress. The 29-year-old British singer-songwriter paired her vibrant outfit with glossy black heels and classic black charm.

<br />

Doug Cat, the “Say So” stylist, wore black high-waisted shorts and a waistcoat shirt underneath her see-through kit. The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based artist completed her look with matching tall gloves, purple thigh-high bumps, and black pointy shoes.

Colors have also been added at the event perrie Edwards Who rocked a blue evening dress, Lee Ann Pinnock That looked cute in a short orange dress with giant puff sleeves, and Jade Thirlwall Who wore a pink trouser suit with long sleeves.

<br />

The trio, who served as event host, then turned into more dramatic combos with Pinnock showing her split in a slung black and white bodysuit, Edwards choosing to wear a black tuxedo-style suit with deep V-neckline and blue-tailed ruffles, and Thirlwall looking hot in LBD With long sleeves.

<br />

Youngblood Positioned for the camera in a straight jacket with leopard print, Madison Beer She flaunted her curves in a short brown dress that she wore with thigh-high boots. Zara Larson Show side boobs as she slipped in a chic mini dress, Alicia Keys He wears an oversize leather jacket while Sam Smith It looked casual in denim.

<br />

The MTV Europe Music Awards were originally scheduled to be hosted by four members Simple mixing, But Jesse Nelson Forced to withdraw from the party due to an unknown illness.

The event will feature performances by the likes of Doja Cat, David GuettaAnd the MalumaSam Smith Youngblood Zara Larson Carol G.And the DababyAlicia Keys, Jack HarlowAnd and Tate McCray.

Meanwhile, BTS, Baby RexaAnd the Anne MarieAnd the Winnie HarlowAnd the Big ShawnAnd the Lewis HamiltonAnd the DJ KhaledAnd the Barbara Palvin It is expected to appear.