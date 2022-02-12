San Donato Group leaders meet UAE Minister of Economy

The leaders of the San Donato Group, Kamal Al-Gharibi, President of Gksd Investment Holding and Vice President of the San Donato Group, and Angelino Alfano, President of the Group, met with UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq yesterday. in Rome. The meeting was also attended by Professor Gianvito Martino, Scientific Director of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and Dr. Alessandro Frigiola, Director of the Area for Pediatric and Cardiac Surgery at the Irccs San Donato Clinic in Milan. During the meeting, the activities of Gksd Investiment Holding and various projects that can be implemented concretely in the UAE were presented.

“The meeting – explained Dr. Al-Gharibi – strengthened our relationship with a country in which we continue to invest, as our strategic partner. The San Donato Group, in fact, as the premier Italian private healthcare group, has already been in the UAE for several years, I think it is appropriate to support a healthy diplomatic channel in the bilateral relations which are essential as the pandemic has shown.”