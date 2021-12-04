The situation of Ukraine is severe tension between Russia and America: clashes and threats ignite

Ukraine case Europe is starting to worry. a Tensions between Russia and the Western bloc pass through Refugee mission in Belarus.

On the subject they met in Stockholm I Chief Diplomats of Russia and the United States, the discussion ends with disturbing words.

“ We are very concerned, if Russia attacks Ukraine again, there will be dire consequences“. Every mother Anthony BlinkAnd United States Secretary of State, well representedAmerica’s intentions asks from Russia Withdrawing its military forces from the border, adhere toMinsk agreements And back to the site of peace.

on this, flash Repeat that if Moscow would choose it Increased military involvementThe United States and its allies would be willing to impose a significant cost.

In response, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pretend to “Dragging Ukraine into the US geopolitical games while ignoring Russia’s legitimate concerns will have dire consequences“.

Consequences that translate according to Moscow retaliatory measures To correct the strategic and military balance. Finally, hard talk Which clearly pushes the boundaries and opens the vision to a clear position: the Russia would like to take UkraineEliminate the Western bloc and Ukraine itself, which is fleeing to approach the European Union and enjoy the protection of NATO.

