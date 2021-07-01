Samsung lancia TV Plus e Samsung O su smart electronic tablet

With over 46 channels, Samsung TV Plus delivers free content straight to your smartphone or tablet, including news, games and live broadcasts.

After the successful launch of the service on smartphones and tablets in the US, UK and Germany, Samsung today announced that Samsung Plus TV, one of Smart TV main applications, will be issued in Galaxy Store e Google Play Store For select Galaxy smartphones and tablets, also in Italy. The app will provide instant access to 46 free channels No payment, registration or subscription request, with many hours of TV, movies, series, music, news, lifestyle, sports, outdoor content and even free entertainment.

Since June 30, users Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet It will then be able to access the contents canali TV live on demand Free like Vevo Pop, Clubbing TV, Fashion TV, Italian Fishing TV, Sportoutdoor TV, Motor 1 TV and Brindiamo! Secret Cinema, Bizzaro Movies, CG TV, Dark Matter Film and TV, Mondo TV Kids, Planeta Junior, Yamato Animation, Euronews Live, Bloomberg TV+and Teletubbies, Televisa Telenovelas, and Cuore Ribelle.

With Samsung Plus TV On your smartphone, you can customize what you watch and create a unique experience. User can choose his favorite channels, Set reminders and organize its application to adapt it to your needs, all while discovering tips on new channels and releases always at hand. L ‘The mobile app is exclusively designed For owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, it will be available for instant download and access to completely free content for anyone with an internet connection.

The new standalone app Samsung OBased on Android 11 and One UI 3 update, it is instead the perfect destination for diving In premium content completely free It responds to user requests and offers specially structured and instant entertainment. Christina Sala“The user and their needs are always at the heart of everything we do,” commented, Director of Business Development at Italy TV Plus, ESBO.

And again: “Launching Samsung TV Plus e Smart Tablet PC Samsung O su in Italy It will allow us to provide users with additional content, even as they are on the move and respond to every lifestyle. Users can take advantage ofFlexible entertainment, personalize your viewing experience with TV Plus, update the latest news, watch various movies and TV series, diverse music, animation, sports, outdoor channels, lifestyle and entertainment, dedicate themselves to games and, in the coming months, listen instantly Also the podcast With Samsung O”.