Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have started receiving the update to One UI 4.0, Android 12

After the Galaxy S21 series One UI 4.0 receivedNow it is the turn of the flyers that Samsung launched in 2021 to receive the latest version of Android and One UI. About One UI 4.0 And Android 12, which arrived on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. In which regions and what’s new below.

After releasing multiple beta updates with the new software for these folders, Samsung is now finally offering the firmware version. Android 12 / One UI 4.0 stable for Galaxy Z Flip 3 bears firmware version”F711BXXU2BUKMFor now, it has been confirmed in Serbia, and within the next 24 hours it will spread to other regions as well. Download the required files De la SammobileIf I know what I’m doing I’m good at manual flashing.

One UI 4.0 It brings a new widget picker, new lock screen widgets, and more visible icons in the camera interface. We also have a Color Palette function that extracts colors from wallpaper and applies them to the level of icons and menus. We will also have a green indicator on the screen showing that the microphone or camera has been accessed. The share menu has also been upgraded.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to have received the update, but only in South Korea. Have more details about One UI 4.0 and Android 12 HereAnd a comparison between my Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 2 Here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has arrived recently 3789 lei (using the code QUICK202) and set a record, becoming the best-selling smartphone in South Korea in the third quarter of 2021, surpassing even the Galaxy S21.