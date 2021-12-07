Sergi Roberto to undergo 9-D surgery Thursday in Finland

Sergi Roberto He is scheduled to travel to Finland on Wednesday 8 December for an operation on Thursday 9 December in Turku for an injury to his right rectus femoris. A surgical procedure performed by a doctor Lacey LumpinenUnder the supervision of the medical services of FC Barcelona. The surgeon who already performed the operation Ousmane Dembele, as a physician’s interlocutor Richard Bruna, who will soon take over the medical leadership of Barcelona’s first team, once he leaves his current club, Sharjah (UAE).

Although the club has not announced the holiday, this injury may have been set aside Sergi Roberto Out of court for four months, so it won’t be restored until the end of March or April, MD explained. The club plans to report the outcome of the intervention at its end.

Sergi Roberto He has not played since October 27 in Vallecas when he was replaced by a half-hour absence. Despite this, he received a medical discharge just before the derby match against Espanyol on November 20 but did not play. Two days later, the club issued a new medical statement informing that the player continued to “feel discomfort in the quadriceps muscle of the right leg”, which caused him to lose the match against Benfica and that the development would be a sign of his presence. He couldn’t play on Xavi’s orders.

this chapter, Sergi Roberto He played 12 games for Barcelona despite the fact that he started in the first half and scored two goals against Real Sociedad and Getafe.

