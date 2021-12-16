Apple TV + also arrives in Sky Q in Italy

+ Apple TV It finally hit Sky Q in Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. In the UK it’s also available on Sky Glass, the new streaming TV with Sky inside. From the award-winning comedy Ted Lasso Not to be missed morning showSubscribers to both services will be able to access Apple Originals directly from Sky Q, with exclusive new content every month, ad-free and on-demand.

Here’s how to access Apple TV + and all other streaming services

Sky Q subscribers can find Apple TV + in the Apps section and can access it more easily through voice control Sky Q via command Unlock Apple TV +. The most popular Apple Original content is built into the Sky Q experience and is easy to discover and see: subscribers of both services will be able to switch, in a simple way and without changing devices, from the Sky Original series to Apple TV + content and search for a selection of Apple titles directly at Home of Q .

The apple streaming service is available on Sky Q alongside major streaming apps including Disney +, Netflix e Prime Video di Amazon, making Sky Q more and more the entertainment reference point for the whole family, with access to their favorite shows through a simple, engaging viewing experience and content-rich presentation.

The service is available with 4.99 € per month (But the first 7 days are free) Gives you direct access to your files All original Apple products. Who has a compatible TV? Sky Q Platinum o Black Content available on Apple TV + can be played in 4K HDR By setting the video resolution to 2160 pixels at a 10-bit rate on the decoder. On Sky Q Mini, Sky Q without a dish and Sky Q online, you should be satisfied with 1080p.