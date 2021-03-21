Russia’s envoy to America recalled after the murderous comments of US presenter Joe Biden | Joe Biden’s deadly comment echoed; The Russian ambassador returned to Moscow

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was summoned. Returns to Moscow after the “killer” controversy sparked by Jobedin.

The Russian ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday, after a long absence, and was called for emergency consultations over the deteriorating relations with the United States.

US President Joe Biden on TV earlier this week (Joe BidenHe described the Russian leader as a “murderer.” Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian President Vladimir PutinStrongly condemned.

Moscow’s relations with Washington are already strained, as diplomatic relations have already been plagued by allegations of election interference and the Kremlin’s decision to imprison opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian news agencies reported that the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday morning.

Before leaving for New York, he said he would stay in Moscow as long as needed and planned to hold several meetings.

“The Russian side has always confirmed that we are interested in improving Russian-American relations,” he said.

Moscow, which rarely summons ambassadors, last recalled its ambassador to the United States in connection with the 1998 bombings in Iraq.

