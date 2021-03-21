The measures taken by LG .. Can the mobile phone business be abandoned? what happened? | LG Electronics is considering shutting down mobile business: Check the details

Some shutdown the mobile business

In January, Kwon Bong-eok, CEO of LG Electronics, said that some loss-making companies were on their list. He also said in the statement that he has stopped trading phones with specific screens. It also said that it had stopped midway during the planned new release of the new smartphones.

whats the result?

Not only that, but the report also stated that he could share his decision on the mobile trade with employees next month. Meanwhile, LG Mobile Communications reported $ 4.66 billion in revenue in January.

whats the result?

Not only that, but the report also stated that he could share his decision on the mobile trade with employees next month. Meanwhile, LG Mobile Communications reported $ 4.66 billion in revenue in January.

Rate of sales

In particular, it reported sales of $ 1.24 billion in the fourth quarter (December 2020). Although it was 4.9% higher compared to the previous quarter in December 2019, it said sales were down 9.2% compared to the previous quarter due to a shortage of 4G chips and slowing sales internationally.

How do you make a profit?

In 2020, LG recorded revenues of $ 56.45 billion and an operating profit of $ 2.85 billion. This is 31.1% more than in the previous 2019. It said it saw strong growth due to higher sales of products including home appliances and OLED TVs. However, there are no advertisements about her mobile business. Even in the fourth fourth quarter, sales saw good growth, especially in December 2020, which increased by 539% compared to December 2019.