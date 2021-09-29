Prince William co-authored an article with Michael Bloomberg on climate change for USA Today

Prince William has teamed up with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg to warn of “environmental degradation” and call for “decisive action” to combat climate change.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, co-wrote an article with the 79-year-old billionaire USA Today.

Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men with an estimated net worth of more than $60 billion (£46.3 billion), has joined Williams’ ambitious environmental initiative as a global advisor to the Earthshot Prize winners.

In this article he compares the current battle against climate change to the space race of the 1960s and writes: “This time the question is not whether we can reach the moon. It is about whether we can save the Earth.”

It’s time for change and the challenge is before us again, but this time the question isn’t whether we can get to the moon. It’s about whether we can save the Earth.

“We are late but ready to catch up,” JFK was also quoted as saying, adding that “our role” is to emulate the late president’s generation and “move forward.”

Prince William co-wrote an opinion piece for USA Today with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Mr. Bloomberg, founder of global financial data firm Bloomberg LP, is the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Aspirations and Solutions.

After winning the New York City mayoral race as a Republican, he began running for the 2020 presidential election as a Democrat.

But he eventually backed down and committed at least $100m (£77.2m) to help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump.

William launched the £50 million Earthshot Prize last fall and aims to identify solutions, ideas and technologies that will fix the planet.

It is inspired by the Moon Shot project by John F. Kennedy, who promoted the achievements of mankind.

The king also explained how the race to put a man on the moon “creates new jobs, starts new businesses and drives technological innovation” and that the race to climate change “will be no different” and “life at all.” The planet will get better.”

He writes: “The environmental degradation we are seeing—including record temperatures around the world, wildfires in the American West, Turkey and Greece, historic floods in Western Europe, the eastern coast of the United States, and central China; and drought—and famine in East Africa—is greater than any A time ago and thought it was possible a year ago.

Prince William and David Attenborough present a new BBC environmental program with pioneers known for finding innovative solutions to the most pressing climate problems.

For many, simply breathing air and water has become a health hazard. Many others testified that their food supplies were becoming scarce and their livelihoods threatened by disturbances in the climate, including in the oceans.

Science tells us that this is the contract of employment – and that waiting is not an option. Without bold and determined action, future generations will look back and wonder: How can they go so far into space while leaving their planet – and their societies – so weak?

What is the Earthshot Award? Each year from 2021 through the end of the decade, winners of five Earthshot Awards – Protecting and Restoring Nature; Purify the air, revitalize our oceans and build a waste-free world. And arrange our climate – everyone gets £1 million for their ideas. See also tutor on youtube 15 finalists were announced earlier this month, including a teenage boy from India who designed a solar-powered car and a Costa Rican nation who pioneered a project that pays local citizens to restore natural ecosystems. This year’s winners will be announced at the Awards Gala in London next month.

The William Earthshot Award is inspired by the ambitious Moonshot space program launched by the late US President John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, who developed the technological achievements of mankind.

In the new article, William says we must reward “Kennedy’s optimistic spirit,” and he praises the Bezos Earth Trust, Bloomberg Charitable Trust, Jack Ma Foundation, and Paul J. Allen Family Foundation for helping preserve and promote the award.

Earthshot describes it as: “A new call for the world to act: launching and supporting a new generation of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship, fueled by a shared sense of urgency to address the current crisis and optimism that humanity can achieve its seemingly insurmountable goals.”

The article comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochhol during their New York tour.

The couple also met Patricia Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropy.

It was announced on Saturday that Prince William and David Attenborough will present a new BBC program on the environment with pioneers known for finding innovative solutions to the most pressing climate problems.

In a short clip featuring the documentary The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, The Duke of Cambridge tells viewers that this is a moment of hope, not fear.

The Queen’s grandson, who lives in Kensington Palace with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, will speak to the winners of the Earthshot, a global competition he launched with the Royal Foundation in October 2020, in the five-part series.

Inspired by former US President Kennedy’s Moonshot, Prince William and the Royal Institution of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge created the Earthshot Award in 2020, the most ambitious and prestigious award of its kind.

The goal is to discover and scale the best solutions to fix our planet over the next ten years.

The King of Men calls on humanity not to surrender in the face of “terrifying” and “accelerating” climate change.

Britain’s future monarch says he understands why people are feeling “so desperate, so frightened, so vulnerable” as the “tipping point” approaches so quickly.