Russia expelled 10 employees from the United States Embassy in Moscow

Today, Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry expelled ten employees of the United States Embassy in Moscow, In response to a similar move by Washington.

He announced this after summoning the Minister, the Counselor of the Commission, Bartle Gorman, When you received a note These 10 employees were declared “not free”, According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs compiled by the Russian News Agency Sputnik. Relevant diplomats must leave the country before May 22.

The relationship between the United States and Russia has been strained in recent weeks, Because of the situation on the borders of the Eurasian state with Ukraine or the situation of the Russian opponent Alexey Navalny, From the prisoner.

Washington imposed a set of sanctions on Russia, Including the expulsion of ten diplomats, due to Moscow’s “harmful” activities, including listing his “efforts” to undermine democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States or to participate in and facilitate malicious online activities.

He also blamed Russian Foreign Intelligence Author of “Cyber ​​Attack on Software” company SolarWinds, Which affected about 10 U.S. government agencies and more than 100 private companies in early 2021.

And after the announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador to Moscow, John SullivanHe promised a “strong” response to the sanctions. Sullivan announced on Tuesday that he would travel to Washington for “consultations.”With the aim of knowing the current state of bilateral relations.

President Joe’s management Biden has reiterated on several occasions that he seeks a “stable” and “predictable” relationship with Moscow.The thing that moved the Russian president, Russian President Vladimir Putin, In a phone call, they discussed, among other issues, the escalation of tensions in Ukraine, after Russia confirmed military maneuvers near the Ukrainian border and within the framework of the support of some members of the international community to Kiev.

In the conversation, Biden again extended his invitation to Putin to participate in the climate summit he organized, which will start on Thursday. The Russian president has already confirmed his presence.

