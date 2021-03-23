Royal Caribbean is targeting Australia with a series of quantum class cruises for 2022 and 2023

Powered by Redacción PortalCruceros.cl

Royal Caribbean International It presented its 2022/23 Australian season with three boats, two of them belonging to it Chapter file.

As of October 2022, the How many seas You will sail from Brisbane’s new international cruise terminal, which will be added to it The rising and shining of the seas, They both depart from Sydney.

“The Quantum Class boats are in a league of their own in Australian waters, and we have two seas in the 2022/2023 season,” he said. Gavin Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Royal Caribbean International, Australia and New Zealand.

“Together with fan-favorite Radiance, they offer unparalleled variety and adventure; this will be the time to get the holidays back to the maximum in 2022/23,” added the CEO.

Together, the three ships will provide 66 cruises from two to 19 nights to the ports of Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and the Loyalty Islands.

The Quantum is the newest and most technologically advanced vessel to reach the main port in Queensland, with features like iFly’s RipCord skydiving simulation, North Star glass showcase capsule, and FlowRider surf simulator, plus over 18 different dining options, including Jamie’s Italian and Chops Grill Steakhouse, Wonderland …

Quantum will offer 24 flights ranging from three to 18 nights, including two across the Pacific, to destinations in the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

The hospitality will continue to dazzle for its seventh Australian season. Like its sister, it boasts a host of activities like North Star, iFly’s RipCord, FlowRider, and countless dining options, as well as cutting-edge entertainment venues like the Transformer Two70. Ovation will offer 20 cruises, ranging from two to 19 nights, to summer terminals in New Zealand, Queensland, the South Pacific and Australia.

Radiance will offer 22 rides, including 2 trans-Pacific flights, from 3 to 18 nights, to destinations such as New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef, the South Pacific, Fiji, and Tasmania.

For added peace of mind, refundable deposits are available for 2022/23 sailing, allowing guests to recover their deposit up to 70 days before sailing for most cruises.



