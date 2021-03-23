The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for committing human rights violations

Workers walk around what is officially known as a “vocational education center” in Xinjiang (Reuters)

Chinese system officials On Monday’s sanctions by the governments of the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, L. Suppression of the Uyghur Minority in XinjiangWhere they are forcibly subjected to concentration camps.

The Go government based its decision statement onGrave violations of the human rights of ethnic minoritiesHe said in the Chinese region and sanctions Wang JunzhengSecretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, already Chen MingoDirector of Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. “As the atrocities in Xinjiang occur, the Chinese authorities will continue to face consequencesAndrea Jackie, Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Treasury Department.

It was a common measure of four allies in the international community. Hours earlier, the European Union announced this Four Chinese officials have been punished For Brussels (including the former secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Affairs Committee, Chu Hylon).

Soon after the Washington announcement, he appeared The United Kingdom and Canada also reported measures against members of the regime.

The US action freezes all assets of those sanctioned on North American soil and also bars Americans from doing business with them.

China denies the existence of detention camps for the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, saying that they are re-education and job training camps for people immersed in jihadist ideology. Beijing also denies human rights violations there.

Xinjiang was once a hotbed of sabotage against the Chinese government, but Beijing now says its security measures have calmed the region.

A few days ago, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held his first bilateral meeting with China, and Alaska foreign ministers received an offensive speech, accusing Xi Jinping’s regime, in front of cameras around the world. Threatening the stability of the world. “

Angry reaction

As soon as the EU announcement was heard, China published a list of 10 European citizens subject to sanctions, including parliamentarians, and four entities subject to sanctions.. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that the European sanctions constitute “blatant interference” in its internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry said, “This gesture, which is based on nothing more than lies and misinformation, ignores and distorts the facts,” in addition to affecting the relationship between the European Union and China.

In contrast, the list of people sanctioned by China includes five members of the European Parliament – the French Raphael Glucksmann, the Germans Reinhard Boutiqueover, Michael Galler, the Bulgarian Ilhan Kyushuyuk and the Slovakian Miriam Lexman – as well as the German academic Adrian Zenz, among others. “I am not surprised … given my role in exposing the scale of human rights violations in Xinjiang,” Zenz told AFP.

The Dutch government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands to impose Chinese sanctions on its deputy, Shord Shordsma.

“These measures are regrettable and unacceptable. There will be no change in the EU’s determination to defend human rights and respond to grave violations and abuses,” said the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

