Chicago is America’s “Roughest City” for the sixth year in a row

Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service, ranks U.S. cities based on the number of new rodent treatments September 1 through August 31 each year. The result is a list of 50 cities, with the most regions changing each time the list is updated. Chicago, however, is still # 1.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver, and Minneapolis were among the top ten on Orkin’s list.

How the epidemic exacerbated the rat population

According to Orkin, statewide mandates to stay at home and close businesses didn’t just affect residents.

It owns the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Whole section On his website devoted to rodent control.

According to the site, “the closures at the community level have led to a decrease in the food available for rodents, especially in dense commercial areas.” “Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food.”

Orkin warns that the activity of the mice “will only continue to increase” as the rodents begin to seek warm shelter in the cooler months.