17 hours ago Marsh Tyler
Homerton College said the decision to self-isolate was a “ precautionary message ” (Photo: PA)

More than 220 new Cambridge students have been told to self-isolate for two weeks after the coronavirus outbreak in an apartment building.

Homerton College said students at West House had been asked to quarantine since yesterday after identifying 18 positive cases in 11 families.

This comes after the publication of the second week of the university’s asymptomatic examination program.

In a statement posted on its website last night, Homerton College said the decision to isolate 223 students was based on advice from Public Health England and “information from the university’s stringent testing program.”

She added: ‘This preventive step is to reduce the chance of infection transmission within the college, university and city.

Students in damaged homes are isolating themselves, and the college has brought in additional staff over the weekend to support them.


Homerton College at the University of Cambridge, where 223 students residing in the West House, was asked to self-isolate from following 18 positive cases of Covid-19. Image of the Palestinian Authority. Photo Date: Saturday 17 October 2020. See the story of the Palestinian Authority HEALTH Coronavirus. Must Read Photo Credit: Joe Giddens / PA Wire
Homerton College said the decision was based on advice from Public Health England and the university’s asymptomatic testing regime is “ strict ” (Photo: PA)

“Advice on medical issues and support for mental health and well-being is provided.”

However, he said a first-year student at Homerton Tab They received an email at 9.28 PM informing students that from 9:30 PM they have to stay in their rooms until October 30th.

The unnamed resident said that the students “had no opportunity” to stock up on necessities and that they had “not yet been informed” if they could use their shared kitchens or get food deliveries.

