Rogozin announced the possibility of saving Kursk with the help of innovative technology: Community: Russia: Lenta.ru

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that the experiment with the dachshund Nicholas, who participated in the scuba experiment on December 19, 2017, will be used in 10-15 years to drown astronauts in a condition that allows them to withstand long flights. Talk about this on the air of “Echo of Moscow”, recording is available at Youtube.

Rogozin noted that this innovative technology is very important for divers. He stressed that if the liquid breathing technology had been around for 21 years, it would have been possible to save the tragically lost crew of the Kursk submarine.

The head of Roscosmos also spoke about the fate of the dachshund that participated in the experiments. According to him, the dog now lives with his assistant Artem Lipsin and rides a motorcycle.

In December 2017 Dmitry Rogozin proof The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, has a Russian development – a liquid that contains oxygen, thanks to which you can breathe underwater. Her work was shown to a dachshund, who was placed in a tank of solution. At first, the dog kicked until its lungs filled with fluid, after which the dachshund began to breathe calmly.

The nuclear-powered submarine K-141 Kursk crashed in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000. Then 118 people died – attached to them the entire crew and the representative of the Dagdizel plant. According to a report of the Prosecutor’s Office, the cause of the disaster was a torpedo explosion caused by leakage of fuel components. Twenty-three people survived in the pressurized ninth room. According to various versions, they could have survived from several hours to two days (relatives of the crew insist on the last version), but neither the Russian services nor the foreign specialists who joined the operation were able to save them.