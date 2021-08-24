US Democrats agree on Biden’s $5 trillion spending plan

US President Joe Biden plans to spend nearly $5 trillion to boost the world’s largest developed economy in the US House of Representatives after Democratic leaders reached an agreement with centrists on Tuesday to end a dispute that has threatened the bills.

Biden and his Democratic peers who control the House of Representatives are pressing for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul and a $3.5 trillion 10-year investment bill that will pay off. Improvements in education, health care, and climate resilience.

While the infrastructure bill had already passed the Senate with some Republican votes, Democrats found no support from the opposition for the second, larger bill, and were planning to pass it with only their votes, a difficult task. Congress.

The row erupted when centrist House Democrats said the infrastructure bill should be voted on first, but those lawmakers on Tuesday backed a compromise that would put the bill to a vote in about a month.

“I am committed to passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a speech. “I do so with a commitment to muster Democratic support in the House of Representatives for its passage.”

The decision paves the way for future negotiations on the $3.5 trillion initiative with the goal of passing it by September 15.

Democrats cannot afford to lose votes in the Senate, where two of their deputies have already said they will not vote on the bill unless the total amount is reduced.

A final vote on the projects is not expected until next month or in the fall at the latest.

The infrastructure project includes $550 billion in new spending and aims to revitalize and expand road, rail and bridge networks and expand broadband access across the country.

