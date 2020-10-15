Cottonmouth rapper Kings St Dog dies at the age of 44



Saint Doug died at the age of 44 (Image: Saint Dog)

Cottonmouth rapper Kings St Dog has passed away at the age of 44.

The musician, real name Stephen Thronson, was found early Wednesday morning in the bedroom of a friend’s home in Victorville, California.

The emergency services declared his death at the scene.

The death is not treated as suspicious, with an autopsy to determine the cause.

Kevin Zinger, CEO of Cottonmouth Kings Records Suburban Noise said in Prof. Statement to TMZAnyone who knew Steve saw how big his heart was.

Some of my fondest memories were of watching Steve stop the music in the middle of the Kottonmouth Kings show to bring a disabled wheelchair fan onto the stage so he could see the show better and even join in singing some songs.

This was just the kind of person that Steve was and touched a lot of people in a positive way.

His legacy will continue in his music and our hearts with his son Max and all of his family, friends and fans around the world.

The Kottonmouth Kings was a hip-hop / punk trio formed in 1994, consisting of Saint Dog, D-Loc and Johnny Richter.

Celebrity Deaths



He left the band in 1999 after three albums, but returned in 2015 for the group’s thirteenth release, Ganja Farm.

Their music has often been centered around smoking cannabis, and the band has been active in the debate over legalization of cannabis.

Tracks have included Stoners Reeking Havoc, Royal Highness, and Stash Box.

