Richard Karabaz, President of Switzerland: “The main goal is the tour” (video)

Richard Karabaz (1993, Ineos Grenadiers) showed himself as the leader of the Tour of Switzerland after winning the fifth stage. The Ecuadorean attacked for four and a half kilometers and did not stop to the finish line.

The Carabaz movement was the decisive one. No one could follow his wheel and he joined Vogelsang and eventually eliminated the Dane. “I’m very happy. It’s something we’ve been working on all week. We knew it was a special day.” We wanted to think about the overall classification, but of course, the possibility of winning a stage was there. I was able to handle both, so I am very happy.” “We knew there were a lot of people interested in the overall rating. Of course it was a springboard for us. Many people moved. I did my perfect attack and that was it‘He added.

Carabaz has its maximum concentration in July. “We are here and we have come thinking about preparing for the Tour de France. Of course we want to win this race. The main goal is to round, but if we can succeed in this race it is perfect‘, he confirmed.

level five:

1 Karabaz Richard Inios Grenadiers 4:01:52

2 FUGLSANG Jakob Astana – Premier Tech MT

3 WOODS Michael Israel Start-Up Nation 0:39

4 Hamilton Lucas Team BikeExchange MT

5 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education – Nippo mt

6 CHESSMAN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe mt

7 ALAPHILIPPE JULIEN DECONINC – Quick Step MT

8 Domenico Buzofevo Team Qhubeka ASSOS Mt

9 CHAVES Esteban Team BikeExchange 0:49

10 OOMEN Sam Team Jumbo-Visma 1:22

Year:

1 Karabaz Richard Inios Grenadiers 16:42:50

2 FUGLSANG Jacob Astana – Premier Tech 0:26

3 Chessman Maximilian Bora – hansgrohe 0:38

4 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Dekoninck – Quick Step 0:53

5 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education – Nebo 1:11

6 Hamilton Lucas team bike swap 1:31

7 Michael Woods Israel Nation 1:32

8 OOMEN Sam Team Jumbo-Visma 2:19

9 Chavez Esteban Team BikeExchange 2:22

10 Bozovovo Team Domenico Qhubeka ASSOS 3:10

