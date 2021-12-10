Ricciardo is waiting for two weeks of quarantine in Australia

Quarantine in a government-approved hotel is mandatory for anyone entering the country, and the reason for running the house was Ricardo In Melbourne it was canceled this year.

Pilot McLaren F1 He is willing to put up with the hassle and frustration of staying in a hotel for two weeks after not being able to see his family in Australia since the start of the season.

He said, “I’m going to stare at the ceiling of a hotel room for two weeks. So I’m going home. I need it, I need to go home. But it’s hard, and it’s hard to go back.”

“Unfortunately, they don’t make it easy, but it is what it is. And I will. I need to go home to see family and friends.”

“So once I’m out of the Four Walls, I’m hoping to spend three or four weeks with friends and family. It’s summer so it’s something to look forward to.”

When asked if 2021 will be the biggest rollercoaster of his career, Ricciardo agreed, given that he got off to a rough start as he got used to the car but found progressively better shape.

“Yes, I would say yes. The second half of 2018 had its challenges, and at the time, it was the most for me, but this whole year, yes for sure.”

“Thinking about the first half and then the high points (in points). It was very difficult. But I am definitely thinking about the second half of the season. Much better than what was reflected in August.”

Regarding the apparent boost his victory at the Italian Grand Prix brought him, he said: “The more time that has passed since Monza, the more I realize his impact. And I really think it was the greatest moment, the victory, the racing, kind of day, if you will, in my racing career.”

Ricciardo also revealed that this weekend he has a tattoo of his face Fernando Alonso On his left arm though he emphasized that it is not permanent.

“Fernando gave it to me for the invisible friend (for Christmas),” he explained. “And besides a nice bottle of red wine, he also gave me some temporary tattoos of Fernando. It’s beautiful!”

“I mean he looks great. He’s the only athlete I’ve ever painted my arms on, so I don’t want to detract from him. He also has a nice tan. Look, he glows in the sun!”