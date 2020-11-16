RHOC Alum Meghan King shares a positive test for COVID-19

Megan King, Ch Real Housewives of Orange County, Is the latest celeb to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. The former Bravo star shared the news on her Instagram Stories where she went into detail about how she discovered it. King’s diagnosis comes seven months after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, was infected with the Coronavirus.

Megan King | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

How is Megan King’s health?

King has taken to her Instagram stories to share that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The former RHOC star contracted the virus seven months after her ex-husband, Edmunds.

Kind began, “I have tested positive for Covid virus.” “I was safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I didn’t protect myself and that was when I was infected.”

King said she has “been safe with turning away and masks since Tuesday, including when she went to dinner alone.” She assured her followers that she “stayed away and wore a mask in Hayes’ football.”

The reality TV personality is a mother of three: 3-year-old Aspen and 2-year-old Hart and Hayes.

She added: “My children were in their father’s house, but Hayes will quarantine due to being close to me (one hour).” “I have contacted everyone and will be isolated for a minimum of 10 days according to CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents because they cannot stay in my home while I am sick.”

RELATED: ‘RHOC’: Andy Cohen finally broke his silence over Kelly Dodd’s backlash

Megan King provides a health status update

King allowed her fans to ask her questions and many were asking her how healthy she was feeling. The Bravo-alum let her followers know that she was “feeling low” but that she was okay.

She explained that she initially went to take the test because she was feeling lethargic. King did not have a fever but suffered from “severe fatigue, sneezing, mild cough and diarrhea.”

She added, “I think I’m losing my sense of smell.” I asked for a vitamin regimen, getting plenty of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family have been infected or have any symptoms. “

King also explained that she initially thought she had a cold but had not developed the “classic” symptoms.

I have been under massive stress lately and realize my immune system is down [because] From that, King continued. “So despite having direct exposure a few times, this was the time that made me feel like it. I’m going to take a nap now. Updates are coming.”

RELATED: ‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds ‘Sick of the Abuse’ by Jim Edmonds

Megan King is loved by fans

Although the king is on RHOC Short-lived, compared to that of Vicky Jonfalson and Tamra Judge, it was beloved by fans. King’s biggest contribution to the Bravo franchise was the revelation of Jonfalson’s ex-fiancé’s alleged diagnosis of cancer.

King left the show after season 12 and a year ago there were talks about she could return to season 15, which is currently airing.

“I walked away because of twins. I was pregnant with twins. I miss [the show]. She said, “I liked it.” Hollywood Life In December 2019.

Megan King | Nicole Weingart / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

RELATED: Blame Megan King Edmonds ‘RHOC’ Discovers About Her Divorce In The Worst Possible Way

“She told Andy [Cohen] I really want to think of getting back a “friend”, but I’m not really dead anymore [yet]. Even if it is [asked me to come back] I’ll say, “Okay, let’s talk.”

Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesday nights broadcast at 9 PM ET on Bravo.