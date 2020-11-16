5 Brother-Sister Bond Memory Songs

The festival that celebrates the bond of brother and sister is here. The relationship between brother and sister is indeed a very special one. Even if you’ve been fighting all the time, your brother will always be at your back. This special care and relationship of the brothers is shared at the Bhai Dog Festival.

Here are some songs that you should add to your playlist to remember the link between brothers and sisters:

Bhai Mir Rakhi Ki Bandhan Ko Nebana

This song focuses on the brother’s promises, protection, and love for his sister. It also highlights the beautiful love, support and trust that every brother and sister enjoy. This song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featured in Chhoti Behan.

Fullon Ka, Tarun Ka

This song from Hare Rama Hare Krishna is one of Brother and Sister’s most famous songs. Depicted by Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, as they film a beautiful moment as a brother shower his sister. It is sung by Kishore Kumar, Latta Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman.

Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya

Sasha Gotha’s song reflects the feelings of each brother at his sister’s wedding. Every sister-in-law can resonate with a special bond of affection that bind them together. It is sung by Kishore Kumar.

Byara Bhai Mira

In this song, the groom’s sister celebrates her older brother’s wedding. This song from the movie Kya Kehna was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. It shows the sisters’ value and their never-ending love for their brothers.

Pashapen Kahan

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Bachpan Kahan’s movie song is another hit that celebrates brother and sister love. The movie is also about the bond of siblings. This song will give you many flashbacks of the times you spent with your brother. It sang Himesh Reshama. The song is a celebration of childhood memories that bring back immense love and care for brothers and sisters.

