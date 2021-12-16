Resumption of dialogue between the authority and the opposition

AA / Abidjan / Fulbert Yao

The political dialogue was suspended for a year, and resumed on Thursday, December 16 in Côte d’Ivoire, with a meeting between the government and the main political parties, in order to prepare for the local elections of 2023.

Prime Minister Patrick Achey chaired this first meeting, which gathered around the same table, at the Prime Minister’s Residence, 21 political groups, including the former President’s African People’s Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI). Laurent Gbagbo.

In setting a framework for this dialogue, Patrick Achi called on the parties to seize this opportunity.

Besides differences in legitimate viewpoints, “Our exchanges should always be able to direct us towards the consequences, towards the future, towards this new nation that President Alassane Ouattara calls us to build for our exceptional youth! From this perspective, I wish to assure you of my full presence, Whenever he asks me to,” the head of the Ivorian government indicated.

All party officials affirmed their support for this dialogue, in the hope that it will lead to peace and stability.

Adama asserted that “the RHDP (Rassemblement des Houphoeutistes pour la democratie et la paix, ruling coalition) will provide itself, will make proposals, and will be the engine of this new framework of exchange that will define Ivory Coast’s strong furrow,” emphasized Adama Pictogo, Executive Secretary of the RHDP.

We welcome this meeting as a tremendous opportunity for peace and progress for our country, and therefore as an opportunity for us to see how to seize it. “This is what our compatriots hope for from us,” said Pascal Affi Nguessan, head of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, opposition).

For his part, Nyamke Kofi, on behalf of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI, the party of former President Konan Bedi) affirmed that its political formation “is ready to continue the dialogue with a common desire for competence and the search for peace conditions.”

On behalf of former President Laurent Gbagbo, Georges Armand Eugenin expressed his hope to “address issues without taboos” and find solutions to “all problems”.

This new political dialogue is the fifth since 2019.

The first was held from January 21 to June 25, 2019, after the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral Commission; the second from January 9 to February 17, 2020 regarding the election law; The third from 14 to 21 October 2020 AD regarding the organizational framework for the presidential elections and the fourth from 21 to 29 December 2020 regarding the organizational framework for the legislative elections.



