RESTOCK WEEKEND PS5 – Purchase low stock notifications and direct email notifications from PlayStation | games

PlayStation 5 customers should check their emails if they want to get their hands on the PS5 next week.

Sony has sent out invitations to customers to purchase PS5 consoles on its PlayStation Direct website.

The emails have been sent to a select number of registered customers, so it’s worth checking your inbox for a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5.

If you receive an email from PlayStation Direct, you should be able to purchase the console on December 6th at 8:00 BST.

“A new batch of exclusive emails were sent out to PSN members to purchase a PS5 console privately on Monday,” the PS5 Stock UK tweet read.

If you haven’t received an email, it’s worth checking out the ShopTo website this weekend.

The UK retailer often restocks the device on Sundays, so check back on 5th December for possible out of stock.