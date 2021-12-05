RESTOCK WEEKEND PS5 – Purchase low stock notifications and direct email notifications from PlayStation | games

PlayStation 5 customers should check their emails if they want to get their hands on the PS5 next week.
Sony has sent out invitations to customers to purchase PS5 consoles on its PlayStation Direct website.
The emails have been sent to a select number of registered customers, so it’s worth checking your inbox for a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5.
If you receive an email from PlayStation Direct, you should be able to purchase the console on December 6th at 8:00 BST.
“A new batch of exclusive emails were sent out to PSN members to purchase a PS5 console privately on Monday,” the PS5 Stock UK tweet read.
"The show should be open to the public after 10 years if there's a PS5 left."
If you haven’t received an email, it’s worth checking out the ShopTo website this weekend.
The UK retailer often restocks the device on Sundays, so check back on 5th December for possible out of stock.
If you’re hoping to get your hands on the PS5 this weekend, the following shopping tips should help.
General tips for PlayStation 5 purchases…
• Log in if you already have an account with the distributor.
• Use multiple devices where possible: desktop browsers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
• If the retailer has a dedicated app, download the app and use it to purchase PS5.
• Subscribe to distributor stock alerts where possible. Sites like ShopTo to allow users to register their interest.
• Follow stock exchange accounts and websites, including PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming.
PlayStation 5 shopping tips when buying from the game…
• Know the packages, so you know which packages to target first: dark packages are easy to get and standalone packages almost impossible to get. [GAME]
• On alert, click on the first package of your choice as quickly as possible, this will put you in the queue. [GAME]
• If it says it failed while trying to pay, the package is now OOS. Then go back to the packs and get another one. [GAME]
• Going out really fast gives you 30-60 seconds, so don’t be in a rush. If it does, wait a bit and try again. [GAME]
If you’re looking for some games to pair with your all-new PlayStation 5, look no further than Deathloop.
In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in the mysterious Timeloop on Blackreef Island, doomed to repeat the same day forever.
“Like Colt, the only escape is to finish the loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day recovers. Learn from each cycle: try new paths, collect information, find new weapons and skills. Do whatever it takes to break the ongoing cycle.”
The PS5 Demon Souls Edition is also worth buying, along with the new Returnal, Ratchet, Clank and Call of Duty Edition.
Express Online will keep this post updated with the latest stock developments this weekend.
