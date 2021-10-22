Research: There is a section in the solar system and the outer matter is difficult to cross | dust disc | afternoon times

[Epoch Times 22 أكتوبر 2021](Epoch Times reporter Di Rui compiled a report) The new research found that it was about 4.5 billion years ago Solar System In the early stages of formation, the thickness around the sun is dust bowl There is an obvious gap inside. This could finally explain why it appeared Solar System It is clear that meteors always come from two regions – it is this gap that divides the solar system into two extremes, the outer and inner boundaries, far and near the Sun.

This is amazingdust bowlAlso called the primordial planetary disk, such disks of dust are found around the stars, and the planets in this stellar family of dust disks are born one after another. A study published in Science Advances on October 15th shows direct evidence of a mysterious interstellar region in the planetary disk around the early Solar System.

The study showed that the chondrules in meteorites carry information about the magnetic field of their source material. Each of these globular spheres is about 100 microns in diameter and formed in the early dust disk of the Solar System. The direction of the electrons inside corresponds to the magnetic field of the surrounding environment when they were born.

This study found that among the meteorites found on Earth, one type comes from regions closer to the sun, and the other type comes from regions farther from the sun. Surprisingly, the research team found that the magnetic field in spheroids from regions far from the sun is stronger than the magnetic field from regions near the sun. In general, the strength of the magnetic field in the original planetary disk should decrease with increasing distance from the Sun.

This study found that the magnetic field strength in spheroids from the outer solar system is about 100 microtesla (microtesla), and the magnetic field strength in the inner solar system is only about 50 microtesla. The strength of the Earth’s current magnetic field is about 50 microtesla.

The stronger the magnetic field of a planet’s birth region, the greater its ability to absorb gas and dust. This discovery means that planets in the outer regions of the solar system have stronger accretion capabilities than those in the inner ocean, for example, Jupiter, a gas giant planet, located in the outer solar system.

Why does this interstitial region appear in the planetary disks around the solar system? The study offers two guesses.

One guess is that Jupiter played a large role in it. With the formation of this particular gaseous planet, the massive gravitational force is constantly pulling matter into the outer regions of the Solar System, dragging the air strike zone in the middle of the dust disk.

Another guess is that the wind on the surface of the dust disk splits it in two. The strong magnetic field in the dust disk creates winds on the surface of the dust disk, blowing the material into two parts, internally and externally.

Regardless of the reason, the research team stated that this interstitial region acts as a buffer zone at the border, and it is difficult to exchange material between the inner and outer regions. Planets such as Earth and Mars are all planets located in the inner periphery of the solar system, which mostly contain rocky components; While the outer planets are all gaseous and icy crystal planets, such as Jupiter.

“It is difficult for planets and materials to cross the boundaries of Earth,” said Cauê Borlina of MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences. “Many protoplanetary disks around stars have gaps. Our research shows that there are also gaps in the gap region in the primitive planetary disk of our system. early solar. It has a great influence on the birth of the planets in the inner and outer regions.”

Responsible Editor: Zhu Hanru