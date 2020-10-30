Report: Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Tests Positive For COVID-19 – WCCO

Minneapolis (WCCO) The Minnesota Vikings team is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Shifter said his sources told him that two separate NFL teams had tested positive: a Viking full-back and a Denver Broncos striker.

HC Vic Fangio informed the Broncos team this morning that although he was allowed to train today, he is postponing training and will hold virtual meetings instead. The team expects to train on Saturday. https://t.co/A9qEulfJIy Adam Shifter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

According to Pioneer Press sourcesVikings player is Todd Davis.

The team later confirmed Davis was placed on a reserve / COVID-19 list, but did not confirm whether Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The # Vikings They put LB Todd Davis in reserve / COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ewIpKnfjdF Minnesota Vikings October 30, 2020

The team said: “A reserve list category has been created for a player who is either positive for the COVID-19 virus or has been isolated after having had close contact with an infected person or people.” “Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or positive for COVID-19.”

On Wednesday, the team also placed back-corner Cameron Dantzler on their COVID-19 / Reserve list.

The # Vikings They put CB Cameron Danzler in the reserve / COVID-19 center. pic.twitter.com/FiY0a2jju9 Minnesota Vikings October 28, 2020

The Vikings (1-5) are scheduled to play NFC competitor North Green Bay Packers (5-1) at noon Sunday.