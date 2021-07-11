Olympia 2021: Jessica Springsteen – daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen goes to Tokyo

The daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen has been nominated for the Olympics. Jessica Springsteen competes with the US showjumping team in Tokyo.

MUNICH – It is not uncommon in sports for children to want to follow in the footsteps of their successful parents. Currently the best example is Mick Schumacher, who imitates his father and world record champion Michael Schumacher in Formula 1.

It’s a bit unusual for the daughter of a world-famous rock star to look out for her luck on an athletic level. Jessica Springsteen fulfilled her dream and competed in showjumping at the Olympics* in Tokyo with the US national team. Her father is none other than the “chief” himself – rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

Olympia 2021: Bruce Springsteen’s daughter in Tokyo – Jessica Springsteen nominated for showjumping

Jessica has been climbing ponies and then horses at Papa Bruce’s ranch in New Jersey since she was four years old. And, as it should be for the rock legend, the proud father promoted his girl’s big dream – the Olympics dream. This dream came true already on Monday. As Papa Springsteen prepares to play the classic “Born to Run” again at St. James’s Theater on Broadway in New York, US NOK (USOC) announces: Jessica Springsteen after she was just an alternate contestant in 2012 was not eligible in 2016 Become an integral part of the US showjumping team* in Tokyo.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to represent the United States in tournaments,” Jessica Springsteen said in February, and in order to run for the Olympics, she added, “I’m definitely working for it.” He is among the number three US Show players. In the world rankings, headed by Daniel Deusser from Wiesbaden, she took 27th place. In Tokyo, the trained psychiatrist will compete with the Belgian sports horse Don Joan van de Donchove. In addition to Springsteen, Laura Kraut with Baloutinue, Kent Farrington with Gazelle and McLain Ward with Contagious belong to the American showjumping team. The last time the United States won a gold medal in team showjumping was in 2008 and 2004.

Jessica Springsteen with her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Silva in New York. © Lev Radin / imago-images

Olympia 2021: Bruce Springsteen fulfills her dream for daughter Jessica

Jessica Springsteen was definitely “born to ride,” and she’s now won $2 million in prize money, but of course: “The Boss” helped. With money and buy row horses. Along with Patti Silva, mother of Jessica and part of the legendary E Street Band, Springsteen has also organized concerts and auctions in support of the Show Jumping Association USA.

Famous parents have not come out on top when it comes to a daughter’s career. Jessica said, “It’s just so amazing, to have them come and share that with me as a family – they’re my biggest fan.” Scialfa and Springsteen often appear unannounced at tournaments, a few years ago they used a concert date with “E Street Band” in Munich to circumvent rival Jessica in Donaueschingen. Planned support for the daughter in Tokyo *of course will not work due to the ban on entry to foreign visitors. Springsteen is spending a summer vacation with his Broadway show during the Games (July 23 to August 8). (ck) * tz.de is a display from IPPEN.MEDIA

