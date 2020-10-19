The Vivo V20 has been booked with a 44MP selfie camera more than 1 lakh time in the past six days

1 hour ago Elena Rowse
Vivo It was announced on Monday that the recently launched smartphone I live V20 More than 1 lakh received an advance reservation in just six days in the country.

The Vivo V20 is available in three color options – midnight jazz and sunset melody plus the Moonlight Sonata – at $ 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and $ 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

“We are excited to witness this record-breaking response to our latest flagship in the V-Series. It is a testament to our relentless focus on a customer-centric approach and our commitment to making our phones fit the evolving needs of consumers,” Nipun Marya, Brand Manager for vivo India, in a statement .

The phone has a 44MP selfie camera with autofocus with a host of additional features – artistic portrait videos, selfie slaw videos, 4K selfie videos, and Ultra HD 2.0 Night Selfie with Aura screen light – that enhance the quality of the selfie

On the back, the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP mono camera. The main rear camera comes with super macro technology, ultra wide angle, super night mode, autofocus, and night filters.

The Vivo V20 comes with a large 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD + display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20: 9, and support for HDR10.

The smartphone is powered by an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The smartphone has a 4000mAh battery with 33W flash charging inside the box.

In addition, the phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 software.

