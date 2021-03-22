Reminiscent of the remains of ski jumping | Sächsische.de

When Granerud’s Winter Is Delayed, Geiger and Co. Next weekend with snowboarding in the Slovenian mecca for snowboarding, some ski jumping enthusiasts from the area will remember the good old days. Long gone are the times when ski jumpers fought for the highest scores at the ice-jumping facilities in Giesing, Altenburg or Sebnitz, which were often cheered by several thousand spectators. With the turning point, our area’s ice skating is over. “Biathlon, bobsleigh and ice skating were the preference,” remembers Wolfgang Strauss, longtime head coach from Altenburg. “Many ski jumps in our area had to be renewed. Meanwhile, there were new standards for hill construction. The sport was aggressively promoted during the East German era. The coaches were given free time for training and competitions. Often an indoor bus drove us athletes, helped Local craftsmanship in repairs. That stopped with the fall of the Berlin Wall, “recalls Oliver Boehm, who was the last to jump from the Eastern Urs to the Mathematical School in Klingenthal.

About 30 years later, only remnants of takeoff tables, indoor scaffolding, photos of the club, and local records plus some information boards mention the locations of previous skating activities. Such a painting is found in the castle at the unique garden hill in Frauenstein. “However, why the gap in the castle wall, which once represented an approaching ski jump, is a mystery to me. This means that any idea of ​​this system has been lost,” Bohm criticized. In the Longstein Castle Museum there is a photo of the village’s previous ski jump, which ended in 1957 with the overflow of the Moritz River. In the traditional winter sports festivals that are very well attended in Lauenstein, a purpose-built snow jump was built in the following years. The attentive SZ reader triggered a ski jump that was not entirely known to the author. “In the 1950s in Dorfhain am Seerenteich, local sports fans built a small ski jump with a wooden entrance. When the railway was expanded, it had to be removed again at a later time,” he wrote.

Snowboarding at Wembley Stadium

Before the first hops, which was then called hill jumping, grown from the ground in our area, people were already active in the motherland to jump on ice. In Norway on Hospi Hill in the capital, Oslo, in 1879 Olaf Haogan jumped to the farthest 20 meters. Interest in snowboarding in Norway grew into a popular sport. In Christiania, as Oslo was called at the time, there were not only the famous Holmenkollen races of the 1920s, but also the countless jumping hills in the vast area of ​​the city, where striking metalworkers and railroad workers held their championships. Own. Quite a few schools in Norway still had their own ice-jumping hilltop after World War II, and the ski jumping was on schedule. It is said that more than 100 ski jumps have been located in Oslo alone.

Norwegians spread ice-jumping around the world. It was not uncommon for there to be Norwegian winners in ski jumping competitions in Austria, Switzerland or Germany. The students founded ski clubs such as the Norwegian ski club Annaberg. In America, Norwegians have caused a sensation with spectacular jumps over homes or buses. In many major cities such as Los Angeles or Chicago, jumps are built on soccer fields. Snow was transported for miles. This is also the case at London’s Wembley Stadium, where a huge temporary wooden hill was built in 1961, where a Norwegian named Torger Brandtzag flew a record 34.4 meters high. The height of the tower was a good 14 meters. The Norwegians brought snow with them from their homeland by a refrigerated ship.

Norwegian whalers have also built a ski jump at Grytviken on South Georgia Island, a British archipelago in the South Atlantic that belongs to the Sandwich Islands. The ski jump was the far south, the northernmost of the island of Svalbard in Longyearbyen, which was still in use until 1995. Norwegian ski fans built ski jumps in New Zealand, Algeria and Morocco. At the end of the 1990s, Dunstan Odeke revived Norwegian Hills in regional competitions. The brave man was a student from Uganda. Iceland held national championships until 1995. Jumpers from Australia, Spain, Denmark, Great Britain or the Netherlands made it to international matches.