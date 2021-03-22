Anniversary Photo Series – Women’s Voices in Aargao: “I want space for new ideas”

Anniversary Image Series

Women’s Voices in Aargau: “I want a space for new ideas” Series About 50 Years of Women’s Suffrage – Today with Carmen Schneider.

Carmen Schneider wants barrier-free paths. Iris cancer

Women’s suffrage was introduced 50 years ago, and the Women’s Center in Aargau is celebrating its centenary. To mark the occasion, an interview with a woman from Aargau appears every Monday under the title “Women’s Voices”.

Who are you?

My name is Carmen Schneider. I am 31 years old and live at the St. Josef Foundation in Bremgarten in the residential area of ​​Eule. On the weekends I go see my parents in Oberrüti.

What is important to you in life?

Freedom is important to me and I am respectful. I also want to be able to define my leisure activities, my clothes and my hairstyle, for example. Looking good is important to me.

Equal Opportunity, What Does It Take?

Equal treatment despite restrictions.

What do you dream of?

More independence.

What are you particularly proud of?

That I attended public school and that I registered and attended the Independent Living Units as well.

What is your wish for the future?

All corridors and buildings shall be free of obstructions.

What is your motto?

Space for new ideas!