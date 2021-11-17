Netflix, Red Bulletin ranks first in the ranking of the most watched films in Italy – Nerd4.life

Netflix started posting classification officer Movie The most watched TV series on the streaming platform, broken down by country. Well, even in Italy, the top ten are led red notice, la pellicola con Gal Gadot, The Rock e Ryan Reynolds.

how metrics from Netflix? Are they reliable? For example, we know that the Squid game has been watched by 111 million viewers, but the detection method the company uses has always been the subject of controversy and doubts.

This is exactly the reason for the launch of the site top10.netflix.com, which will publish a file Updated Categories Based on surveys conducted by a third company, EY.

Netflix, ranking of the most watched films in Italy from November 8 to 14, 2021

red notice hold dear injury Jumanji: The Next Level Still out nervous The second creed army of thieves The hardest they fell creed Father Christmas Returns



Red Flyer, Nella Photo Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot et the Rock

Netflix, the ranking of the most watched series in Italy from November 8 to 14, 2021