Regional Chancellor Hochgruber Kuenzer abides by the law

Regional Planning Council member Maria Hochgruber Koenzer has taken a stand on the ongoing criticism of regional law on space and landscape. The regional chancellor confirmed that she was “more and more convinced of the reorganization of this law.” Because it is a matter of “a law that places restrictions on the use of land, confronts us with our responsibility on the site, a law that is contrary to our own interests and thus causes uncertainty.” On the other hand, this law has the potential to create creativity for reorientation on the site, to rethink previous spatial planning, to initiate innovations and create new identities.

Statement in the form:

“Spatial planning is the supreme discipline in the design of our home.

I think it is time to comment to give a clear and concise examination of the current situation. The great challenge that we all face together, state government, state parliament, mayors, and residents, is to decide how to shape our homeland, and what state we want to hand over to future generations?

No one should stand idly by and think that these decisions should be made by others. The Spatial and Landscaping Code from 2016 to 2018 was developed with the participation of all stakeholders.

But I also find it strange that those who complained a year and a half ago about the extension of the law’s entry into force by commenting negatively on the postponement from January to July 2020 are now speaking negatively. I keep hearing voices saying, “Why would the State Parliament want to delay the entry into force of this law when so many municipalities are ready?”

There is no doubt that the law still needs some modification, and we are working on it. I would also like to point out that the implementing regulations such as tourism, trade and business are the responsibility of other ministries and departments.

Yesterday we presented the Community Development Programme, the tool with which we jointly plan for a sustainable future in 116 communities in South Tyrol. Unfortunately, that remained in the background. As we all know, a falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest.

I do not participate in this game of slaughter. I see it as my duty not to play with others and make noise. I do this not to defend myself, but to protect the role of the country and the quality of life of the citizens and to give the public good the lead.”

lpa