2021 Olympics medal: all medals for each country – always updated

The rules of the medal table are simple: It’s about gold! Countries are sorted by the number of gold medals won. For teams, of course, only one medal is awarded at a time. If several countries get the same number of gold medals, then the ranking is first sorted by silver, and then bronze.

in 51 specialties, Tokyo 2020 (So ​​the official name) He fought for Olympic gold. With karate, sports climbing, softball, skateboarding and windsurfing, five new sports are part of the Olympic programme. Even if both athletes and teams fight for themselves, of course: Many fans and officials traditionally look closely at the medal table. It shows which countries have achieved particular success. Here you can find the ranking, of course it is constantly updated.

A number of countries do not appear on the list at all because they have not reached the podium in any competition. At least you can console yourself with the Olympic motto: Being there is everything.

Historic Table Medal: That’s what it was before

The United States is the measure of all things: Prior to Tokyo, the United States won 1,023 gold medals at the Summer Olympics — more than twice as many as any other country. They are followed by the Soviet Union (440) and Germany in third place (428). After that, a large gap opens again. Great Britain comes fourth with 263 gold medals, ahead of China (224), France (212), Italy (206) and Hungary (175). As for the German value, the medals of the German Reich, FRG and GDR are included, in the case of the USSR also the United Team (in 1992), but not the successes of the successor states.