Regen Mispelkamp, ​​Gildern dressage rider, wins bronze in Tokyo

Paralympics in Tokyo



Gelderniren Regen Medlarcamp Holt Bronze



A Well-Rehearsed Successful Duo: Regine Mispelkamp and Highlander Delight Dance for Bronze Medal

Photo: dpa/John Walton





funds The dressage rider fulfilled his dream by winning a medal. The 50-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, presents an almost perfect freestyle style with her Highlander Delight’s horse.







News of the victory spread with lightning speed in her hometown and nearby towns. “It was worth keeping our fingers crossed. We are all happy riders that Regine achieved her great goal. In our tournaments she has been a judge several times,” said Karl Lorz, managing director of the “Blücher” Sevelen riding club. Gildern: “Great thing, after all, you don’t have a medal in your ranks every day.”

We’re talking about Gildern-Hartfield’s Regine Mispelkamp, ​​who won the first medal for German semi dressage riders at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Monday German time in the early hours of the morning. With her Highlander Delight’s horse, in which she finished fourth in the compulsory class last week and thus qualified for the freestyle final, the 50-year-old provided an expressive freestyle at Baggy Queen Equestrian Park. Earned wages: 76.82 percentage points, which means bronze in the overall standings.

“The light felt great. Immediately on board, the music matched the second music,” said Regen Mispelkamp, ​​who immediately got on the ride. “However, the money learner had to endure a moment of shock in the field.” volts. Suddenly he ran, but immediately came back with me. “Fortunately, because the pass worked perfectly,” Mispelkamp said, describing the defining moment on the way to winning the medal.

Bernhard Flegel, the coach of the national team, was the gospel. “He came to me and told me. First of all we fell around our necks and cried a little,” said the 50-year-old equestrian master who has multiple sclerosis and competes in Class 5 competitions. With this, the woman from Gildern, who had been successful in dressage and show jumping even before she fell ill, has once again made her mark on the international stage. Three years ago, Regine Mispelkamp returned from the World Championships in Tryon, USA, with individual and team bronze. In Tokyo, she had to give way to Belgian favorites Michel Georges (80.59 percentage points) and Dutchman Frank Husmar (80.24 points) on Monday. Regen Mispelkamp had already had an exciting duel for the bronze medal with Husmar when she was on duty.





