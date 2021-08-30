Karaikudi Electro Chemical Institute Recruitment 2021 coming soon

In Tamil Nadu, an advertisement has been issued to fill 54 Technical and Technical Assistant positions in a central government organization operating in Karikudi. Certificate, Diploma and ITI holders can apply for these positions.

CSIR – Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, a leading organization operating under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), engages in diversified research and development.

Applications are invited from interested and qualified persons with excellent education for various positions as technical and technical assistants in this company.

technical assistant (technical assistant)

Total number of vacancies – 41

Age eligibility : You must be under 28 years old on 27.09.2021.

As per government rules, the age limit has been relaxed to 5 years for SC/ST sections and 3 years for OBC sections.

Salary: Rs. 50448

Qualification:

Chemistry 10 workplaces : You must have passed the first degree in a Bachelor of Science course in Chemistry at a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Physics 2 . workplace: You must have passed the first degree in an undergraduate course in Physics at a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Microbiology 1 workplace: You must have passed your first degree in Bachelor of Science in Microbiology (Microbiology) from a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Biotechnology 1 workplace: You must have passed the first degree in an undergraduate course in Biotechnology (Biotechnology) at a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Computer science 3 workplaces: You must have passed the first degree of Bachelor of Science in Computer Science/Information Technology at a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Hotel management 1 workplaceMust have passed the first degree in Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management from a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Mathematics 1 workplace: You must have passed the first degree in Bachelor of Mathematics at a recognized university. Another year of work experience is required.

Electronic communication 2 workplace: Diploma in ECE (Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Technology) must have passed first class. Another two years of work experience is required.

6 electric workplaces: You must have passed First Class in Electrical and Electronic/Technical Engineering Diploma. Another two years of work experience is required.

Electronics devices 1 workplace: You must have passed the first degree in Diploma (Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/Technology). Another two years of work experience is required.

7 mechanical workplaces: You must have passed First Class in Mechanical/Technical Engineering Diploma. Another two years of work experience is required.

Air conditioning mechanic 2 workplacesHVAC Mechanic Diploma (Diploma in Refrigeration and HVAC Engineering/Technology) Two more years of work experience required.

2 . civilian workplaces: Must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering (Tech) First Class. Another two years of work experience is required.

Computer science 2 workplaces: Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology (Diploma in Computer Science/IT Engineering) Two more years of work experience is required.

Technical)

Total number of vacancies – 13

Salary: Rs. 28216

Qualification: Must have passed ITI courses like electrician, MR, welder. Another two years of work experience is required.

Selection methodEligible candidates for these positions will be selected through written test and skills test (skill/trade test/written exam).

How to Apply: Apply for these jobs https://cecri.res.in/jobs/Advt_02_2021_TA_Tech.html Apply online through the website. After applying online, the application form must be downloaded, printed and sent to the following address by 12.10.2021.

Title,

Management Monitor, CSIR – Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi-630003, Tamil Nadu

The last date to apply is 27.09.2021

Application fee: Rs. 500

But there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women category.

More details about this ad https://cecri.res.in/jobs/Advt_02_2021_Technical.pdf Visit the site.

