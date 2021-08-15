Prince Harry returns to the UK with a camera crew

Prince Harry returns to the UK with a camera crew

After leaving his family and going to live in the United States, Prince Harry will visit the United Kingdom at the end of the year. This time around, Carlos’s youngest son will be bringing the Netflix film crew with him.

The Prince will spend the weekend in Nottinghamshire aiming to lead planning for the next edition of Invictus GamesA military competition for sick or injured veterans. These international games were first held in 2014, and were invented by Harry.

According to sources close to the event, quoted By The Express newspaper, he will accompany the prince small camera crew While addressing some of the event participants at Stanford Hall, the British Army’s Wounded Soldiers Rehabilitation Center.
UK registered photos will be used for production Invictus heartAnd Netflix Documentary about the competition. Harry and his wife Megan signed a deal with the entertainment giant about a year ago. Although the exact numbers are not known, it is estimated that a contract Worth between $100 and $150 million.

During his upcoming visit to his homeland, Harry is expected to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is not known if the Duke of Sussex will meet his older brother Prince William before returning to their California home.

While Harry cut all ties with the British military when he decided to step down from his royal duties in early 2020, he maintains his leadership role at Invictus Games. The prince served in the armed forces of his country and participated in two campaigns in Afghanistan.

