https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210815/el-principe-harry-regresa-al-reino-unido-acompanado-de-un-equipo-de-filmacion-1115096295.html

Prince Harry returns to the UK with a camera crew

Prince Harry returns to the UK with a camera crew

After leaving his family and going to live in the United States, Prince Harry will visit the United Kingdom at the end of the year. This time, the youngest son of Carlos … 08.15.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-08-15T12: 34 + 0000

2021-08-15T12: 34 + 0000

2021-08-15T12: 34 + 0000

lifestyle

United kingdom

Prince Harry

Netflix

kings

Harry and Meghan’s struggle with the British royal family

british royal family

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1115095385_0:0:2102:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_c32a1904968856d62ae96b78f9420828.jpg

The Prince will spend the weekend in Nottinghamshire aiming to lead planning for the next edition of the Invictus Games, a military competition for sick or injured veterans. The international games were first held in 2014, and were invented by Harry. Hall, Rehabilitation Center for Wounded Soldiers of the British Army. UK-recorded footage will be used to produce Heart of Invictus, a Netflix documentary about the competition. Harry and his wife Megan signed a deal with the entertainment giant about a year ago. Although exact numbers are unknown, the contract is estimated to be worth between $100 million and $150 million, and Harry is expected to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his upcoming visit to his homeland. However, it is not known whether the Duke of Sussex will meet his older brother, Prince William, before returning to his homeland in California, although Harry cut all ties with the British military when he decided to abandon his royal commitments towards early 2020, he confirms. His lead role in Invictus Games. The prince served in the armed forces of his country and participated in two campaigns in Afghanistan.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210722/el-libro-de-memorias-del-principe-harry-irrespeta-a-la-reina-isabel-ii-1114392861.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210715/meghan-markle-y-el-marido-de-elton-john-crearan-una-serie-para-netflix-1114119940.html

United kingdom

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

News

es_ES

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1115095385_47:0:2079:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_f6281681a8ab4389c389920ce1404df7.jpg

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

UK, Prince Harry, Netflix, royalty, Harry and Meghan’s conflict with the British royal family, the British royal family