The Prince will spend the weekend in Nottinghamshire aiming to lead planning for the next edition of the Invictus Games, a military competition for sick or injured veterans. The international games were first held in 2014, and were invented by Harry. Hall, Rehabilitation Center for Wounded Soldiers of the British Army. UK-recorded footage will be used to produce Heart of Invictus, a Netflix documentary about the competition. Harry and his wife Megan signed a deal with the entertainment giant about a year ago. Although exact numbers are unknown, the contract is estimated to be worth between $100 million and $150 million, and Harry is expected to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his upcoming visit to his homeland. However, it is not known whether the Duke of Sussex will meet his older brother, Prince William, before returning to his homeland in California, although Harry cut all ties with the British military when he decided to abandon his royal commitments towards early 2020, he confirms. His lead role in Invictus Games. The prince served in the armed forces of his country and participated in two campaigns in Afghanistan.
