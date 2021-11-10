The Fabric of Dreams of Music, Space and Light Concert “melaTONin” by trio.s at the Celle Art Museum – Celler Presse

Seely. Everyone spends a third of their lives sleeping. What happens to us

asleep? The musicians from trio.s – Susan, take a musical approach to this question

Gebrini (Mizobrane), Sonia Catalano (Alto) and Goran Stefanoic (Accordion) – in collaboration with

Manuela Hartell (forecast).

In the concert “melaTONin”, the trio of musician and video artist draws with sound, song, text and color

And light after a full sleep cycle. In an unusual mixture of folk and

Artistic songs, poetry, texts from sleep research and projected images incorporate audio,

Performances and a multimedia experience space that cuddles party guests as they sleep.

At first glance, the trio’s musical line-up looks surprising: two warm and deep tones

Women’s voices meet with an accordion. What connects musicians is that

The desire to overcome the thresholds between music and audience and in erotic constellations

To create new musical experiences.

The concert will be held twice in a row on November 24 at the Kunstmuseum Celle. the beginning

It’s 7 p.m. (Party 1) and 9 p.m. (Party 2). Participation in the party is limited to 22 people

Limited. Tickets cost €22 / €16 reduced / €50 support ticket. Order tickets at 0176/70620772 or [email protected] Acceptance 20 minutes before the start of the concert. Access is subject to 3G rule. More information at www.kunst.celle.de and www.trios-music.de.

Sil . Art Museum

With the Robert Simon group

Schlossplatz 7

29,221 Cels

phone. (05141) 12 45 21

www.kunst.celle.de

Tue-Sun 11am-5pm (at the museum | collection, special exhibitions)

Daily 5-11am (Outside | International Light Art)

Public relations

Photographs: Helge Krokberg

