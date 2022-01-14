An “Incredible” Roman-era wooden figure found during the construction of a railroad in the UK

The figure measures 67 centimeters and is carved from a single piece of wood.

Wooden figure at that time Romanian It was discovered during excavations carried out as part of the construction of a 240 km railway between London and Birmingham. published British local media. Archaeologists claimed that his Conservation status “Incredible”.

Excavations are included in the HS2 road construction project. During their mission, archaeologists found a wooden statue in a flooded pit in Buckingham County. “This is a really fascinating discovery that puts us face to face with our past,” said Jim Williams, scientific advisor to the government agency Historic England.

“the Superb carving quality The shape is even more interesting because organic bodies from this period rarely survive.” He added that his good shape was helped by the lack of oxygen in his place.

The number measures 67 cm engraved in only one piece, He is distinguished by a knee-length robe that appears to be gathered at the waist, wears what appears to be a hat or hairstyle, and has well-defined legs, although the feet and arms are deteriorated below the elbows.

Mike Bates, editor of the British Archeology website, described the find as “fantastic”. “It’s really weird conditions Roman carpentry UK. Even in her cracked and weathered state, there is something in the character’s look and dress that suggests he was likely Roman.”

To confirm the time it was made, the figure will undergo a radiocarbon process.

Since the railway’s construction began in 2018, more than a thousand archaeologists have worked at at least 60 sites. As explained by experts, this is a unique opportunity to shed light on 10,000 years of history.