Queen with Adam Lambert double in Italy

The “Rhapsody Tour” has been enriched with new dates. News that also interests Italian fans. Here because.

>>>Listen to Queen + Adam Lambert on music!

Among the new concerts confirmed by the group, there is one scheduled for July 10, 2022 at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, in Bologna, which paired with the concert – which has already been sold out – announced for some time the next day, July 11, always in the same place. The new pre-show will open from 10 AM on Wednesday, May 26.

The Rhapsody Tour has been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Rhapsody Tour will cross the Old Continent and the United Kingdom between mid-May and late July 2022, beginning in Belfast on May 28 and ending in Helsinki on July 24.

Brian May said of the stage machine set up for the series dates, which is the work of Production Designer at Stufish Entertainment Architects Ric. Lipson and lighting designer Rob Sinclair, who have been collaborating on the band’s tours for years: “I look forward to going back to Europe. We had a lot of fun on our last tour and I’m really excited to put this new show on,” added senior team captain Adam Lambert.