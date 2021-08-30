Quartararo dominates Great Britain’s first free practice despite fall

Silverstone (Renault Unido) (AFP)

French MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) dominated the first two free practice sessions for the British Grand Prix, the 12th race of the season, despite having a crash on Friday at Silverstone.

In the free seconds, the 22-year-old French rider twisted his ankle when he hit the ground at Turn 8. Even with the pain, he was able to get up on his feet, before getting back on the bike minutes later and improving his abilities. time.

“The sensations will be normal tomorrow (Saturday),” Quartaro said.

With a time period of 1 minute 59 seconds and 317 milliseconds, he was faster than Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) by 512 times and Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) by 622 times combined.

They follow Honda’s Spaniard Paul Espargaro and Marc Marquez, who had 274 km/h falls, at 718 and 734 ppt respectively.

Marquez was released from his activities with the media at the end of the day due to the unexpected consequence of his fall, having to clean his eyes, as the sand got in. He had to keep it closed for as long as possible until evening.

Two title contenders outside the top 10 qualified for the second part of qualifying (second quarter) on Saturday: Spain’s Juan Mir (Suzuki, 13th) and France’s Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac, 14th).

Silverstone, one of the longest and fastest episodes on the calendar, was not on the World Cup calendar in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back this year behind closed doors.

– Combined classification for the first two Free MotoGP trial sessions of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (5,900 km):

1 – Fabio Quartararo (FRA / Yamaha) 1: 59.317

2. Jack Miller (Australia / Ducati) at 0.512

3 – Jorge Martin (ESP / Ducati-Pramac) 0.622

4 – Paul Espargaro (Spain / Honda) 0.718

5. Marc Marquez (Spain / Honda) 0.734

6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA / Ducati) 0.785

7. Alex Espargari (ESP / Aprilia) 0.902

8. Brad Bender (RSA/KTM) 0.998

9. Alex Raines (ESP / Suzuki) 1,075

10. Valentino Rossi (ITA / Yamaha-SRT) 1,083

…

13. Joan Mir (Spain / Suzuki) 1.408

14. Johann Zarco (FRA / Ducati-Pramac) 1.493

Note: Drivers who score the top ten from the first three free practice sessions go straight to the second qualifying session (Q2), which determines the first twelve spots on the grid. The others will have to participate in a qualifying session (Q1) in which the two fastest drivers advance to the second quarter.

