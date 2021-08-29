Pumas started their engines in Australia

Pumas They started the journey in Australia with their first training session in Queensland for what will be the rest Rugby Championship In view of all black And wallabies, while staying with Springbox, at the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort.



During Sunday’s session, practice was light to start to pick up speed and get used to the jet lag. In the morning, the Argentine players were having a session in the gym. Then, already on the field, they practiced playing on the line, the ball and the foot.

In addition, there was work on the skills of rowing, fencing and defense to reduce the number of penalties generated. Against South Africa in the second game, Los Pumas committed 21. Monday, August 30, will be recovery day for the Argentines.

group led Mario Ledesma Will adjust the details of the next appointment before all black the following September 12 4.05 a.m. (Argentina), in CBUS Super de Gold Cast. Next, Argentina will face the Kiwis again, finally concluding the rugby tournament with two matches against the Wallabies.