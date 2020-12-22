Qualcomm will soon release the latest Snapdragon 7 series in early 2021

Merdeka.com – Some time ago, the Qualcomm chipset vendor announced the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset which is the best flagship smartphone processor.
After this step, the US-based company will announce a different chipset in early 2021.
Reported by GSM Arena via Tekno Liputan6.com, Based on leaks circulating on Weibo, Qualcomm will announce the latest Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The chipset will be announced in Q1 (Q1) 2020, and will be released as soon as possible.
The new 7 Series chipset is expected to become the main competitor to Exynos 1080, which integrates with the 5G model. Additionally, the MediaTek MT6893 competitor has yet to be announced.
The chipset has been reported to contain the model number SM7350 and codename Cedros. Based on information on AnTuTu, the prototype of the platform scored 530,000.
Snapdragon 888
Earlier, Qualcomm announced the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. These chipsets will boost the new flagship smartphone next year.
Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon revealed the important role of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-Series mobile platform that is claimed to bring the pioneering experience of next-generation devices.
“Creating premium experiences requires a constant focus on innovation and a long-term commitment, even in situations of uncertainty,” said Cristiano.
A number of sellers have confirmed that they will be using Snapdragon 888 in their flagship smartphones.
Asus, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu and Motorola are the sellers that support Snapdragon 888. Other sellers include Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.
