Van den Berg, Kroos, Lim and Lewis today live broadcast on TV, live broadcast, videotape

Things will get even more serious on Tuesday for Dmitri van den Berg in the final game of the evening session of the World Archers Cup. He confronts “The Dream Maker” Paul Lim. The Singaporean is exciting in the second round. Lim survived a 2-0 downfall in the first round with his arrows from Luke Humphries, who overtook the doubles 13 times in a row in the fifth set. (Darts World Cup from December 15th to January 3rd broadcast live on TV on SPORT1, at LIVESTREAM And LIVETICKER)

At 66, he is an escape artist and has been known for saving himself from tough situations. Against the Belgian, one of the broader candidates, one can expect to have another big surprise.

Darts World Cup: The cross faces major obstacles

Rob Crosse hasn’t played a good year. With Dirk van Duijvenbode, he faces a tough assignment. In the event the Dutchman discharged his impressive record, the 2018 defending champion World Cup could end after the second round.

In the past few years, things haven’t gone according to Simon Whitlock’s plan. In 2014 the Australian was in the semi-finals. He had to admit defeat to Peter Wright at the time. Now she is ranked 18th in the world rankings against Lithuanian Darius Lapanauskas, who had no problems with Cheng An Liu in the first round.

After this match Adrian Lewis and Daniel Baggish dueled. Lewis won the championship in 2011 and 2012. In the past two years, the Englishman has failed in the Round of 16. (Schedule and Results of 2021 World Archery Cup)

His opponent, also known as “The Gambler”, eliminated Damon Hita in his first match.

2021 World Darts Cup matches on Tuesday:

The second round

Afternoon session from 1 pm:

Brendan Dolan (England) vs. Edward Foulkes (Japan)

Joe Coleen (England) v Wayne Jones (England)

Simon Whitlock (Australia) vs Darius Lapanauskas (Lithuania)

Adrian Lewis (England) – Daniel Bagesh (USA)

Evening session from 7 pm:

Danny Naubert (Netherlands) vs Cameron Carrollison (Canada)

Devon Peterson (South Africa) vs Steve Lennon (Ireland)

Rob Cross (England) – Dirk van Duijfenbod (Nederland)

Dimitri van den Berg (Belgium) vs. Paul Lim (Singapore)

