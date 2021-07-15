Qatar on arrival; Malays have arrived in Doha

Doha: With the resumption of visas on arrival as part of the new travel policy, the first travelers from India have arrived in Qatar. Two residents of Edathanattukara, Palakkad arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Thursday evening. They are preparing to leave for Saudi Arabia after staying in Qatar for 14 days.

The resumption of check-in follows the new travel policy that took effect on Monday 12 July. Expats from other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are looking forward to Qatar arrival procedures. They hope to arrive in Qatar and travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after completing 14 days. Travel and tourism experts told Gulf Media that with the first passenger landing safely in Doha, there will be an influx of arrivals, including Malayali, in the coming days.

After the expansion of Covid, various Gulf countries have included India in the red list. Entry into the country is limited to those who have completed the vaccination approved by the State of Qatar. A passport valid for at least six months, a return air ticket, a hotel reservation for several days such as a visit to Qatar, two doses of the Covid vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health

Acceptance certificate and negative test results for Kovid RTPCR are mandatory for the passenger on board. It should be 14 days after you receive your second dose of the vaccine. You can only board the plane after registering on the Ihtiras website and obtaining the travel permit 12 hours before departure.