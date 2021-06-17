Pygmalion trial: 6 months in prison wanted against Nicolas Sarkozy

A six-month prison sentence was needed Thursday in Bygmalion’s trial against former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was on trial for “unlawfully financing an election campaign”.

On Thursday, June 17, a one-year prison sentence, including a suspended six-month prison sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros, was required against Nicolas Sarkozy, who was tried by the Paris Criminal Court for excessive spending on his 2012 presidential election campaign. .

At the end of the two-vote indictment, prosecutors stressed the former head of state’s “complete negligence” in managing the finances of the “enormous gold” campaign, which cost nearly double the permissible limit. And subject Nicolas Sarkozy, who was absent from the hearing, on trial since May 20, along with 13 other defendants.

There were also prison sentences ranging from eighteen months to four years in suspended prison against 13 other convicts who were tried alongside the former head of state.

Prosecutors privately demanded a three-year prison sentence and a fine of 50,000 euros for the former deputy campaign manager, Jerome Lavrillo, who is the only person to have admitted to the fraud. Against the three former Bygmalion executives who pleaded guilty to creating the fraudulent billing system, eighteen months of suspended imprisonment was required.