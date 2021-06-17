The US Open will be held at full capacity

June 17 (Reuters) – The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced Thursday that the two-week US Open will be sold out in 2021, making it the first major tournament to be played at 100% capacity amid the coronavirus outbreak. 19 epidemic.

The tournament was held without spectators in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first major tournament he has attended in full since last year’s Australian Open.

“We are very excited to welcome our amazing fans to this year’s US Open,” he said in a statement https://www.usopen.org/en_US/news/articles/2021-06-17/ 2021_us_open_to_welcome_back_fans_tickets_on_sale_in_july.html “We are very excited to welcome our amazing fans to this year’s US Open” Promo = media_wall & slide = 0 USTA Executive Mike Dawes.

“While we are proud to be able to host the event in 2020, we miss having our fans on site, because we know they are a huge part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other,” he emphasized.

Organizers of the Cincinnati Masters, the tuned-up Grand Slam tournament, announced last month that they also plan to hold the August tournament in the city in full force.

The USTA said tickets for the Grand Slam from August 30 to September 12 will go on sale starting July 13.

This year, the men’s and women’s singles Wimbledon finals will be played at full capacity on the center court. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad, Editing in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)