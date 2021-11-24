The US expects “incredibly close” relations with the next German government

The United States said on Wednesday it hopes to maintain close ties with Germany’s incoming center-left government, citing shared values ​​with Europe’s largest economy.

“We expect the relationship between the United States and Germany to continue to be incredibly close and effective,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesman stressed that the relationship between Washington and Berlin “is based on the common values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

“We look forward to working with the new German government to achieve our goals of revitalizing the Transatlantic Partnership, increasing cooperation with our NATO allies and raising the level of ambition in our relationship with the European Union (EU),” he said.

On Wednesday, Social Democrat Olaf Schulz announced an agreement to form a post-Merkel government with the Greens and Liberals, to be the first female chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

President Joe Biden’s administration has moved quickly to forge a close relationship with Germany, including lifting the controversial sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built with Russia.

Merkel had a strained relationship with Biden’s predecessor, far-right Donald Trump, who belittled her and openly criticized her when she welcomed immigrants into the country.

