The lawsuit says that despite the warning, the carnival failed to protect passengers from the virus – Economy e Finanza

According to US court documents, last year’s Carnival didn’t work hard to protect cruise ship customers from the coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors on board that “worrying” flu-like symptoms were on the ship..

In February last year, Dr. Nadia Nair, a senior physician aboard the Carnival Supreme Princess, told the company’s management that “flu-like illnesses” on the ship were “alarming” on the rise and asked if “more action should be taken”. .

According to court documents filed by the California applicant, despite warnings and warnings issued by international and US health authorities, no changes were made to ship cleaning protocols, activities or systems to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the Carnival. Lawsuit.

More than 100 passengers and crew members were on their way from San Francisco on February 21 last year, and the flight that followed tested positive for the virus. Two passengers who had previously traveled to Mexico later died.

The company declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said it had “implemented a series of agreements designed to adapt flexibly to the changing public health conditions associated with Covid-19.”

He added: “We adhere to the vaccination standards set by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] Additional measures were implemented. “

Lawyers representing at least 50 clients traveling on the Princess cruise ship in the early stages of the pandemic said Nir calls and emails between Carnival’s chief medical officer Dr. the speed. The infection spread on the ship, but it continued to sail.

Customer evidence recorded in the document claims that Carnival assured passengers that the flight was safe and told those who wanted to cancel the second ticket for the Grand Princess flight that they had to pay 90% of the fine.

Before the pandemic began, Carnival knew that the risk of deadly infectious diseases spreading on its cruise ships was growing dangerously high. As mentioned in the case, Carnival ignored obvious warning signs that put passengers at risk,” said Mark Chalus, an attorney at Liv Cabrassier Hyman & Bernstein, the firm representing the plaintiff.

Lawyers also argued that in early August, after 27 people were tested on the Carnival Vista with 3,954 passengers on board, Carnival should not be allowed to resume cruises, the highest number since cruises resumed on the water. Americans in June. An elderly passenger who was taken to a Belize hospital has died of Covid-19.

Carnival said that the guests who died on Carnival Vista “almost certainly did not have contracted Covid on our ship, and received specialized medical care on board,” and that 26 of those who tested positive on the ship were crew members and needed medical attention. Try it regularly.

The company also noted that “the cruise ships in our fleet have adopted some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation measures of any environment in the world, and their agreements and safeguards measures are far superior to most other sectors.”

For Carnival, this is a major epidemic and his ships account for almost half of the ocean cruise fleet. It has docked its ships over a year ago and, in order to survive, has amassed more than $23 billion in debt and equity.

Several of the organization’s ships became virus hotspots in the early stages of the epidemic, including 2,670 Diamond Princess passengers who were quarantined off the coast of Japan, resulting in more than 700 cases and 14 deaths.