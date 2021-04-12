Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival begins with activities for students | Technique

From this Monday, April 12th, through Friday, April 16th, activities for students will be held, while activities for the general public will take place this weekend.

The leading scientific institutions in their fields will offer thousands of students about thirty activities, with the United States of America participating American Museum of Natural History And the Science Film CourseThey were some of the most remarkable films Pariscience Festival from France.

The prestigious museum, one of the most important in the world, will be on a cosmic tour from Antofagasta to Mars, along with Astrofísica Jackie Fahrty, Who will later participate in a conversation and round of questions from schoolchildren.

Also from the New York Museum paleontólogo Aki Watanabe He will talk with the students about how science has allowed us to learn about the world of dinosaurs despite the fact that they became extinct more than 65 million years ago.

The Computational biologist Tomás Perez-Acle Check what happens if robots have eyes and the ability to see us. That is why he will talk about the wonderful advances in neuroscience, which allow us to understand the eye as an integral part of the brain, which is necessary to produce new mechanisms that allow machines to see and understand their environment.

For its part, Astronomer Antonio Hills It will guide an exploration from the birth of planets and their discovery techniques, to how we define intelligent life and civilizations, on a wonderful journey to discover new worlds and ask ourselves if there is life outside our home: the Milky Way.

The Colombian journalist and science communicator Angela PosadaThe author of “In Search of the Squid from the Abyss” (Planet) will meet with the school audience to share the details of her book on this animal, which can reach a height of fourteen meters and have eight arms and two claws. Bristles with suction cup hooks are sharp and strong.

And also The theoretical physicist Andres Jumperov He will talk about his recently published book “Music of the Universe” (Discussion). The author will talk about the relationship between science and music. This activity will be carried out alongside the National Reading Plan and include handing over the book to participating students.

Among the other activities that mark the festival’s educational program, there is celebrity talk Uruguayan neuroscientist Mauro Costa Mattioli, Who will talk to young students about their prospects of becoming scientists. Costa Mattioli is a researcher recognized worldwide for his contributions to studies linking neurodegenerative diseases and gut microbes.

Science march

As is the case every year at the Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival, in “Walking through Science”, there will be workshops and interactive activities for the whole family, about plants, animals, the environment, astronomy, etc., which will be implemented by various scientific institutions, Such as Millennium kernel of planetary formation Who will explain the formation of the planets, by creating a model that takes into account all the processes.

And also The Millennium Oceanographic Institute will address the importance of the deepest regions of our planet, Where incredible and diverse creatures live, during the initiative Science, technology and society at the University of Antofagasta, In the activity “Marine Zoom” you will direct a visual and interactive experience about the inhabitants of our oceans.

Chile is the Mar de la U Cattolica with the Naval Explorers Academy They will present the activities “There are not only stars in the sky” and “Giants of the Ocean”.

In the field of plants and animals, Explore Molly, next to UD Talca He will conduct an educational workshop to learn about the great variety of pigments that generate the colors of plants and their importance in the process of photosynthesis.

For its part, Lomas Bay Center at the University of Santo Tomas He will hold a workshop to enhance knowledge of birds through their sounds. Likewise, the non-governmental organization Carabara It will tell us everything we need to know about turtles in Chile. The Institute of Environment and Biodiversity It will present its wonderful audiovisual capsules for an understanding of what biodiversity is.

Sejiden It will guide schoolchildren on a virtual 360-degree journey with computer simulations of tsunamis, floods and volcanic eruptions. As well as that, Environmental Sciences Foundation He will hold an interactive workshop on how to take care of and improve respiratory health.

The Dr.. R. Bravo from the Advanced Center for Chronic Diseases For his part, he will give an interview: What do we know about obesity? The Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Center at U Valparaiso will develop “Vision is Faith: The Illusions that are Part of Our Reality”.

The Alma Observatory It will offer a great virtual tour of its 5,000-meter installations, as well as its #WAWUA animated series on astronomy. The Millennium Institute for Astrophysics will present its radio capsules on astronomy and hologram presentation workshops.

Red Lama, Latin American Environment Network, He will present his entertaining lecture series “Science on Fire”. Likewise, MIlenio Nucleus of Mobility and Territories will tell us how to understand public space, and how we can influence and participate in it. The Ingenio community will hold workshops to teach school children about optimization, which is one of the most useful tools in engineering.

The Fundación Planificable will also offer its own workshops for building indigenous Chilean species to be replicated using the origami technique.

